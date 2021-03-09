Rwanda: Gender Equality is Not Just a Women's Issue - Kagame

As Rwanda joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women's Day, on Monday, March 8, President Paul Kagame called on both local and international communities to combat gender disparity and exclusion,

In Rwanda, the day was observed under the theme "Women, be at the forefront in the Co- vid-19 World."

Owing to the pandemic, activities were organised virtually.

Among these, the ministry of Gender and Family Promotion participated in various shows on the national broadcast as well as spreading information on social media aimed at informing people about the various issues that are of concern for women in society.

"Today is a reminder that gender equality is not just a women's issue." Kagame said in a tweet.

"There can be no progress without equal participation and opportunity for all. Each one of us has a role to play to ensure gender disparity and exclusion has no place in our future," the Head of State added.