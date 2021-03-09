South Africa: SA Vaccinates Over 107,000 Healthcare Workers

9 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The number of health workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen to 107 054 as of 8 March, according to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

While healthcare workers are top priority in the Sisonke Vaccine Programme, other sectors of the population - including those with comorbidities and essential service workers - will be prioritised in subsequent phases of the programme.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Minister said South Africa recorded 638 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, representing a 5% positivity rate.

This takes the total of known cases to 1 521 706 since the outbreak.

Also, 125 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease, pushing the death toll to 50 803.

The North West recorded the highest number of fatalities after 46 patients lost their lives. That province is followed by the Free State which recorded 31 deaths, there were 18 in the Northern Cape, 10 in the Western Cape, eight in Gauteng, seven in KwaZulu-Natal and five in Mpumalanga.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Mkhize.

In addition, 1 442 045 people beat COVID-19, representing a recovery rate of 94.7%, while the country has 28 858 active cases.

"The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 269 122 with 13 630 new tests recorded since the last report."

Globally, there have been 116 521 281 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 589 548 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the WHO, 349 398 520 vaccine doses have been administered as of today.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.