Kenya: Nakuru County Drafts New Irish Potato Rules

Nakuru County Agriculture Department has drafted new regulations aimed at protecting Irish potato farmers from exploitation by middlemen.

All the 11 sub-county police commanders in the county have promised to help enforce the new regulations that will see the maximum weight per unit package pegged at 50kg.

Nakuru County Agriculture Executive Immaculate Maina told Nation the County Potato Regulation Secretariat comprises county commissioner, county police commandant, finance department, attorney and trade department.

"Sub-county and ward potato regulation teams will also be formed at the grassroots where sub-county police commanders will play a crucial role in enforcing the regulations," said Dr Maina.

She said the teams will plan for joint enforcement in their areas and report back the progress to the County Potato Regulation Secretariat which will come up with a common levy in all entry points.

"The agriculture department will buy more calibrated weighing scales for Gilgil and Naivasha to monitor the weight of potatoes and ban extended bags in all Nakuru markets," said Dr Maina.

Other enforcement strategies include sensitisation of communities on the new potato regulation.

With the new regulations in force, all value chain actors will be required to register afresh with the departments of Agriculture and Trade.

A new team of crop inspectors will work closely with the enforcement officers to arrest defaulters and take them to court.

Potato farmers in Nakuru have been selling their produce to traders in bags that weigh up to 170kg at a price dictated by middlemen.

The middlemen buy the 170kg potato bag at Sh2,800. The farmers sell a 50kg bag at Sh1,500.

"If implemented, the new regulation will ensure that Nakuru potato farmers form groups to market their produce," said Mr Joseph Kamau, a potato farmer in Molo.

"We are pleased with the new regulations and strategy drafted by the county agriculture department. The county should involve police officers when enforcing these regulations for effective implementation," said Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander John Onditi.

The new regulations will also address challenges such as quality assurance in marketing and licensing of actors in the potato value chain.