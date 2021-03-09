Rwanda: Covid-19 - Over 75,000 Vaccinated

6 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

A total of 75,056 people received Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Friday, March 5, as the vaccination exercise kicked-off country-wide.

According to the Ministry of Health, of those vaccinated, 2,051 are from Kigali, 15,007 from the Northern Province, 21,812 from Southern Province, 20,072 from Eastern Province, and 16,114 from Western Province.

The identified priority groups that received jabs first are frontline workers including health workers, security officers, people above 65 years, as well as those with underlying health conditions among others.

"Target this weekend is almost 25 percent of Rwanda's 98,000 teachers," the ministry added in a tweet.

At least 30 per cent of the population are expected to be vaccinated by the end of 2021 and 60 per cent by the end of next year.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije, who also took a jab on Friday, underscored that adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures remains vital.

"I thank all Rwandans for their patience as we work to vaccinate everyone in the months ahead. In the meantime, please continue observing all prevention," he said.

Rwanda is among few African countries that began vaccinating their population against Covid-19, thanks to the COVAX framework and international cooperation. The country has so far acquired over 370,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

In addition to batches received by the country through COVAX, Rwanda is set to get other doses through the African Union's African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) initiative amounting to 2.6 million doses.

A total of 19,426 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Rwanda, of whom 17,751 have already recovered.

The country's death toll stands at 267 people since March last year.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.