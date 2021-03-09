South Africa: Motsepe Edges Closer to CAF Presidency

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe is set to be elected the next Confederation of African Football (CAF) president after his remaining challenger Jacques Anouma withdrew from the race.

The only remaining obstacle in Motsepe's way is a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on whether incumbent Ahmad Ahmad will not or will be allowed to contest.

Ahmad is currently serving a five-year ban imposed on him by the sport's world governing body Fifa for corruption and misuse of funds.

Anouma, a former Ivory Coast FA president pulled out of the race on Friday, claiming his move was geared towards uniting football stakeholders on the continent. His decision was arrived at following a meeting with Ivorian President Alassane Outtara.

"After several reflections and consultations, I decided to give up my candidacy for the election to the presidency of CAF," he told RTI.

"I am convinced it is preferable to create the conditions for a gathering of the best brains in order to achieve success in the collective interest of African football so I decided to give up my candidacy."

His announcement comes hours after Senegal FA boss Augustine Senghor withdrew from the contest scheduled for the Rabat, in Morroco.

The elections are slated for March 12 and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa will be seeking a Fifa Council seat.

Motsepe is a popular businessman who deals in mining and also the owner of Mamelodi Sundowns, a football club that has dominated both in the South African league and continental front in the past five years.