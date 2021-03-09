Liberia: Pres. Weah Reopens LMTI

President George Manneh Weah has reopened Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) in Marshall City, Margibi County after months of closure due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Making remarks Friday, 5 March at the reopening of LMTI, President Weah praised the tremendous work the institution is doing and congratulated Mr. Eugene Lenn Nagbe, for the wonderful transformations at the Liberia Maritime Authority since he took over as Commissioner General.

At the same time, President Weah calls on the cadets to exert all efforts in taking their lessons serious.

He urges that they should acknowledge that their service out there upon graduation won't just bring pride to themselves or their parents and loved ones, but to Liberia and the world at large.

According to President Weah, the institute stands as the first level of exposure for Liberians interested in maritime studies, as it brings the country closer to becoming a maritime nation second to none.

Mr. Weah adds that education and professional skills provided at LMTI are essential to developing a pool of national workforce.

President Weah says he is glad to participate in the reopening ceremony of the institute, and expresses satisfaction with the structural outlook of the institute compared to what he saw the last time when he was at the facility.

For his part, the Commissioner General of Maritime Lenn Eugene Nagbe says the reopening of the institution is a breakthrough for Liberia Maritime sector.He explains that since 1984 when Liberia launched this program, it has been going from strength to strength.

Nagbe adds that Liberia Maritime has been delisted from the coast guard blacklist, stating, " Liberia is no more blacklisted."Nagbe maintains that at the end of this month, the authority will be moving to its new corporate headquarters.

According to him, work is speedily ongoing to ensure that the timetable is met. He says since the establishment of LMA in 1948, it will be the first time the entity will be moving in its own building.