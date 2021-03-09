Liberia: Rep. Fallah Laments Plight of Rural Dwellers

9 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye

Montserrado County electoral district #5 Representative Thomas P. Fallah says he is disappointed that rural dwellers are still defecating in bushes and drinking from creeks.

Speaking at a WASH Sector High-Level Stakeholders Consultative Forum held recently in Monrovia, Representative Fallah disclosed that during a tour of the seventeen political districts of Montserrado County in the heat of political campaign, he saw people fetching drinking water from creeks, as though the country was still in the old days.

He made specific reference to Todee District in Montserrado County, where he went on a campaign trail and wanted to use the restroom but to his astonishment, he was directed to the bush by an elderly woman.

Rep. Fallah said pressed by nature and wanted to free himself, he was constrained to enter the bush where he eased himself because the town has no restroom.

He emphasized that after using the bush, he was faced with issue of toilet tissue and had to clean himself with leaves, instead.

The ruling party lawmaker said he tought to share his experience so that those in government can know how rural dwellers are suffering from lack of basic social services for years.

He wants more attention paid to rural dwellers to stop what he experienced on a tour of the district.

"My son, this is how we are living in Todee District. Nobody cares about us for the many years we lived here and we have yet to see any improvement in our conditions. It is good that you as lawmaker have seen this so that you can take the message to you colleagues", Representative Fallah quoted the elderly woman to have said.

He named places like West Point and other coastal comunities where children, women, and men sit openly on the beach and defecate as though the country was still in ancient days, stressing that governmenrt should do everything to ensure that such practice is eradicated.

He joined Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah in calling on the Wash Commission to focus more on rural Liberia where basic social services are non-existing to bring changes to the lives of rural dwellers.

