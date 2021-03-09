Liberia: Ambassador Mccarthy Signs Greening Diplomacy Initiative Pledge

9 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

At World Wildlife Day celebrated March 3, 2021, United States Ambassador Michael McCarthy signed the Greening Diplomacy Initiative pledge to commit to sustainability, energy efficiency, and conservation. Members of the Embassy's Green Team joined the Ambassador to show their support.

According to the Embassy of the United States here, by signing the Greening Diplomacy Initiative pledge, Ambassador McCarthy promises to enhance the energy security and environmental performance of the U.S. Embassy Monrovia and its facilities. He also pledged to engage the Liberian government and local communities on sustainability by sharing best practices.

The release says World Wildlife Day was established in 2013 by the United Nations General Assembly. It celebrates the signing of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora in 1973. The 2021 theme is "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet" to highlight the central role of forests, forest species, and ecosystems services in sustaining the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people globally.

It says the United States is proud to partner with Liberians to improve conservation of Liberia's natural resources. USAID, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the U.S. State Department are supporting establishment of new National Parks, improved forest management,

conservation education, counter wildlife trafficking, and sustainable economic development. These efforts have helped protect the rare, endangered, and undiscovered wildlife that inhabits Liberia's forests, according to the Embassy of the United States.

