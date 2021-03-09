Namibia: Rundu Prison Escapees Still On the Run

Rundu — Police in Kavango East region have only managed to re-arrest two inmates from the initial group of 11 trial-awaiting prisoners who managed to escape from police custody last month.

"We have only managed to re-arrest two; nine are still out there," said the Kavango East crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu.

"They were charged with escaping from lawful custody and have already appeared in court," Kanyetu noted.

The Rundu police charge officers did not see it coming, as the offenders made their way out unnoticed by climbing over the holding cells' kitchen fence and gate at an unknown time.

The police have warned the public that escapees are deemed dangerous and have been in custody on various cases, ranging from rape, Immigration and Control Act, and possession of controlled wildlife products and unpolished diamonds.

Some were incarcerated for assault through threatening, stock theft, attempted rape, assault, culpable homicide, housebreaking with intent to steal, as well as theft and fraud.

"In view of the above, we are pleading with the nation not to house these criminals but to report them at the nearest police station," Kanyetu said.