Namibia: Community Gets the First-Ever Borehole

Nkurenkuru — The Karanawa no.1 community in Nkurenkuru constituency in Kavango West last week became a beneficiary of a solar-powered borehole with two 10 000 litre water tanks, courtesy of a local company.

The financiers, Ruguru Investments, made the donation as part of their corporate social responsibility to the tune of N$350 000.

The company was recently handed fishing quotas and decided to plough back.

"Ruguru Investments is two years old at the wake of the recent fishing rights applications; it is owned 100% by previously disadvantaged Namibians and it is in the context of existing national policies like the National Development Goals along with the Harambee Prosperity Plan," said Elia Kamati on behalf of Ruguru Investments at the handover on Friday.

"We thank government for allocating us fishing quotas last year; however, we appeal that the ministry of fisheries and marine resources increase our annual quotas because the current quotas are not allowing us to do more in order to fulfil our promised to our social responsibility."

The Karanawa no.1 community have been struggling to get water for years; they had to move distances to the nearest borehole - and that prompted Ruguru investments to pick them for the donation to provide them with clean water, fit for human consumption.

"We have been struggling; no water facility or electricity but Ruguru noticed our need and brought us this water borehole; it's not easy for just anybody to do what they have done; as a community, we are indeed grateful," said village elder Noah Musonga.