Rwanda: Low Uptake of Fertilizers Hampering Agricultural Productivity

As agricultural season B nears, the Ministry of Agricultural and Animal Resources has called on farmers to embrace the use of fertilizers considering that low uptake is derailing efforts to increase productivity.

According to the statement signed by Minister Geraldine Mukeshimana, the use of fertilizers in the concluded season A increased from 29,917 tonnes to 43, 757 tonnes, a 46 per cent increase compared to the same previous period last year.

However, the ministry says the uptake is still very low considering the needed quantity per hectare to increase productivity

"Farmers should increase the use of chemical fertilizers and manure apart from using suitable seeds. The farmers are advised to register in Smart Nkunganire System so as to get subsidies," reads the statement.

Government seeks to increase fertilizers use to 75 Kilogrammes per hectare.

However, the uptake is currently 46 Kilogrammes per hectare an increase from 39 Kilogrammes per hectare in 2019 according to figures provided by the ministry.

The uptake of fertilizers is expected to grow to 51 Kilogrammes per hectare in 2020/21, 60 Kilogrammes in 2021/22, 65 Kilogrammes in 2022/23 and 75 Kilogrammes in 2024.

The low adoption of fertilizers has also been partly due to inappropriate fertilizer recommendations according to Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

Experts say some farmers overuse fertilizers, or underuse fertilizers causing imbalance of nutrients for the soil and crop.

That has maintained low yields compared to potential needed yields per hectare.

According to the annual Rwanda's Seasonal Agriculture Survey (SAS) 2019/20 edition that covers three main agricultural seasons A, B and C, the average yield of maize was estimated at 1,598 kilogrammes per hectare in 2020 Season A and 1,298 kilogrammes per hectare in 2020 season B compared to potential of harvesting about ten tonnes.

The average yield of sweet potato was estimated at 7,101 kilogrammes per hectare in 2020 season A and 7,232 kilogrammes per hectare 2020 season B while the average yield of Irish potato was estimated at 8,298 kilograms per hectare in 2020 season A and 8,019 kilograms per hectare in 2020 season B.

The average yield of cassava was estimated at 14,056 kilogrammes per hectare and 15,073 kilogrammes per hectare in season B.

The same survey indicates that the average yield of beans was estimated at 626 kilogrammes per hectare in season A and 740 kilogrammes per hectare season B as well as 1,038 kilogrammes per hectare season C as the average yield of banana was estimated at 10,861kilogrammes per hectare in season A and 11,781 kilogrammes per hectare in season B.

The average yield of paddy rice was estimated at 3,600 kilograms per hectare and 4,264 kilograms per hectare in season A and B respectively.

The results of survey show that out of the total cultivated land, improved seeds were applied on 34.3 per cent, 15.2 per cent and 20.5 per cent of total cultivated land in season A, Band C respectively.

The results show that organic fertilizers were applied on 59.9 per cent, 48.7 per cent and 66.1 per cent of total cultivated area in season A, B and C respectively.

It shows that pesticide was applied to 16.0 per cent, 11.2 per cent and 54.4 per cent of cultivated plots in Season A, Band C respectively, corresponding to 19.6 per cent, 14.1 per cent and 67.4 per cent of cultivated land in season A, Band C.

According to Dr Charles Bucagu, the Deputy Director-General of Agriculture Research and Technology Transfer at Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), the budget allocated to increasing practices hasn't grown much should increase.

"Mobilisation has been carried out and motivated many farmers to use fertilizers. However, the budget allocated to this sector hasn't increased to the same level," he said.