Namibia: Murder Accused Teacher to Be Tried in High Court

The prosecutor general has decided to prosecute a former teacher who is accused of stabbing his wife multiple times to death nearly two years ago at their matrimonial home in Katutura.

According to the prosecutor general, Patrick Geingob (38) must stand trial on a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act and he should be tried in the High Court.

Geingob's lawyer Henrico von Wielligh informed the court that they were due to bring forth a formal bail application based on new facts, but it would now have to be put on hold since the case is being transferred to the High Court.

Geingob is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the High Court on 22 April for case management. The accused has been in police custody since April 2019 after handing himself over to the police following his wife's death.

His wife and mother of his children Merentha Geingos died on 14 April 2019 at their family home in Okuryangava. She was transported to the Katutura state hospital where she succumbed to her injuries upon arrival.

During Geingob's failed bail hearing, the court was informed that Geingob arrived home late that night and he had an argument with Geingos, which resulted in him stabbing her.

The tragic incident happened while the couple's children were home.

In a post-mortem report that was handed in as part of the evidence in Geingob's failed bail application, it is recorded that Geingos was stabbed 12 times.

Two of the injuries she sustained, one stab wound to the abdomen and a deep stab wound to her right thigh, were potentially fatal, the report states.

After the tragic incident, Geingob handed himself over to the police and has been detained ever since at the Windhoek Central prison.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni presided over the matter with Chainda Mpule prosecuting for the State.