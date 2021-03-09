Zimbabwe: Minister Mutsvangwa Vaccinated

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa urged people to be vaccinated as part of the growing campaign to dispel the inoculation concerns.

Minister Mutsvangwa became the latest national leader to be vaccinated after taking her jab this afternoon at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital Harare.

Minister Mutsvangwa thanked President Mnangagwa for his efforts in making sure that Zimbabwe gets the vaccine and was among the first countries on the continent to start administering the Covid-19 jabs.

"As the Minister Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, my job is to make sure we disseminate information to all Zimbabweans so that they know the benefits of being vaccinated.

"Those who can should be vaccinated. On women's day this is my way of celebrating with women of this country, and send the message across that this vaccine is good for us. It does not make me immune to the virus but weaken it," she said.

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga was the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 after volunteering to take the first shot and dispel the safety pessimism that surrounded the process.

Several Ministers and senior Government officials have taken their first doses of the jabs as more people start warming up to the immunisation.