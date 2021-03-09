South Africa: Media Statement - Multi-Party Women's Caucus Chairperson Commends Role of Women in the Fight Against Covid-19

8 March 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairperson of the Multi-Party Women's Caucus (MPWC), in commemorating and celebrating the International Women's Day, commends all the women of South Africa on this very important day especially the frontline workers who have put their lives and of their families on the line to save the nation against the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Nkhensani Kate Bilankulu, said: "Even during the difficult time of Covid-19, we should celebrate all the women, mothers, sisters, daughters and girl-children who wake up every day to make a difference, even when things are challenging."

The theme for this year's International Women's Day is #ChooseToChallenge. It is based on the premise that a "challenged world is an alert world, and, from challenge comes change". Ms Bilankulu said under this theme, women have been reminded that they have a right to choose to challenge everything that has been holding them back and to work as one force.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic has spared nobody, and was particularly challenging for women around the world. She added that women became at the frontline because of the nature of services they render on a daily basis. In addition to that, Ms Bilankulu said, they are also responsible for a greater share of responsibility at home to take care of their families as well.

"Let us take a moment to thank women for their bravery, their compassion and their contribution in fighting this crisis. They should also be commended for keeping our society, care systems and most essential services running," she said.

She appealed to all government departments and other institutions to ensure that gender sensitive budgeting is implemented in order to ensure that service delivery by government is analysed according to its gendered repercussions. "This is everyone's responsibility. Let us hold hands and work together to ensure a better tomorrow for the next generation," emphasised Ms Bilankulu.

