Zimbabwe: ED Donates Us$27 000 for School Construction in Zambia

The Zimbabwean government has provided US$26,344 for the construction of two classroom blocks at Kavalamanja memorial primary school in Zambia.

Zimbabwe's ambassador to Zambia Charity Charamba confirmed the development.

According to media reports from Zambia, the cash was handed over to Zambia's Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Fredrick Phiri.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa studied law and worked for some time in Zambia after his family was deported from the Rhodesia in the early 1960s.

Zambia's Deputy Army Commander, Dennis Sitali said the role which Zambia played in the liberation struggle for Zimbabwe was a significant undertaking that continues to strengthen relations between the two countries.

According to Sitali, the support during the liberation struggle led to the deaths of Zambians in Kavalamanja and Kakaro villages in Luangwa district in Lusaka province at the hands of Rhodesian forces.