Zimbabwe: ED Donates Us$27 000 for School Construction in Zambia

8 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwean government has provided US$26,344 for the construction of two classroom blocks at Kavalamanja memorial primary school in Zambia.

Zimbabwe's ambassador to Zambia Charity Charamba confirmed the development.

According to media reports from Zambia, the cash was handed over to Zambia's Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Fredrick Phiri.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa studied law and worked for some time in Zambia after his family was deported from the Rhodesia in the early 1960s.

Zambia's Deputy Army Commander, Dennis Sitali said the role which Zambia played in the liberation struggle for Zimbabwe was a significant undertaking that continues to strengthen relations between the two countries.

According to Sitali, the support during the liberation struggle led to the deaths of Zambians in Kavalamanja and Kakaro villages in Luangwa district in Lusaka province at the hands of Rhodesian forces.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.