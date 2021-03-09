Congo-Kinshasa: Veteran Singer Josky Kiambukuta Dies in Kinshasa

FirmBee/Pixabay
(file photo).
8 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Kinshasa — Legendary TPOK Jazz singer Josky Kiambukuta died in a Kinshasa hospital on Sunday.

The 72-year-old singer, songwriter and performer had been ill for several years.

Josky was one of the last stars of Tout Puissant Ok Jazz (TPOK Jazz), founded by Luambo Luanzo Makiadi, better known as Franco.

Josky joined TPOK Jazz towards the end of the 1960s.

Upon the death of his mentor Franco in 1989, Josky Kiambukuta continued the work of his master until 1994 when he, Lutumba Simaro and other stars founded the Bana Ok orchestra.

Author of several songs, he also collaborated with Koffi Olomide in the hit song "Ngobila".

One of his last major productions was the concert alongside JB Mpiana in Paris in 2001.

Josky retired from the music scene more than 10 years ago.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.