Congo-Kinshasa: Veteran Singer Josky Kiambukuta Dies in Kinshasa

Kinshasa — Legendary TPOK Jazz singer Josky Kiambukuta died in a Kinshasa hospital on Sunday.

The 72-year-old singer, songwriter and performer had been ill for several years.

Josky was one of the last stars of Tout Puissant Ok Jazz (TPOK Jazz), founded by Luambo Luanzo Makiadi, better known as Franco.

Josky joined TPOK Jazz towards the end of the 1960s.

Upon the death of his mentor Franco in 1989, Josky Kiambukuta continued the work of his master until 1994 when he, Lutumba Simaro and other stars founded the Bana Ok orchestra.

Author of several songs, he also collaborated with Koffi Olomide in the hit song "Ngobila".

One of his last major productions was the concert alongside JB Mpiana in Paris in 2001.

Josky retired from the music scene more than 10 years ago.