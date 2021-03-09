South Africa: Female Powerhouses Shake Up the Finance and Wine Industries

analysis

Financial services and wine could not be two more different industries, but both are reaping the benefits of female leadership in the form of Christelle Colman and Denise Stubbs.

Christelle Colman, chief executive of Elite Risk Acceptances, and Denise Stubbs, managing director of Thokozani Staff Holdings, have soared to the top of their male-dominated industries in the face of scepticism and constant challenges.

Colman started making strides in the insurance industry at the tender age of 25 when she founded Thatch Risk Acceptances, a subsidiary of Santam. She went on to head a major division at Santam before moving on to MUA Insurance and, most recently, was the South African CE for Europ Assistance South Africa before founding her current company, Elite Risk Acceptances.

Colman was instrumental in the development of MUA, which specialised in insurance for high-value vehicles when she joined. "I approached the chief executive with a proposal to diversify and offered to run the expansion for him. About two years later, I had the opportunity to take over as chief executive when the company founder passed away. I was about 35 and I remember a senior colleague saying he didn't understand how I could take over the...