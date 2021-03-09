Zimbabwe: Zacc Probes Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10m Land Grab

Munyaradzi Chamalimba/The Herald
Former first lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).
8 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe and a group of her associates are coming under investigation from anti-corruption authorities following complaints that they grabbed residential stands worth US$10 million without paying from an upmarket development on State land in Borrowdale.

According to state media, Arosume Property Development was appointed developers for the land on Carrick Creagh Estate allocated to Sally Mugabe Housing Cooperative in 2005 and have now lodged complaints with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the President's Office.

They allege that Mugabe and then Local Government Minister Ignatious Chombo used their political clout to transfer stands from the development to companies they controlled without paying for that land.

ZACC spokesperson John Makamure said the commission would investigate all reported cases of corruption without fear or favour, including the Carrick Creagh Estate.

"We are dealing with all suspected cases of corruption that have either been reported to us, that have appeared in the media or even on social media. We are determined to allow the law to take its course," he said.

According to a letter filed with ZACC, Mugabe and Chombo are accused of using undue influence.

"A tripartite agreement was thus entered into between the Ministry of Local Government, Arosume Property Development and the Sally Mugabe Housing Cooperative. The object of the tripartite agreement is the development of upmarket residential stands of varying sizes at Carrick Creagh Estate, Borrowdale, Harare.

The ministry contributed land owned by the state whilst Arosume Property Development was tasked with the development of the area," read the papers.

The agreement came with some regulatory and policy arrangements, such as the standard 20% of the land to be reserved as government commonage as required on all developments where state land is privately developed.

The developer negotiated that 50 undeveloped stands be transferred to Arosume before work started, due the risks involved in the scheme. But the bulk of development costs and profits would come when the stands were sold.

But Arosume now alleges that some with political clout unprocedurally grabbed land from original beneficiaries and transferred the properties into companies and individual names without paying for them, reads the complaint, naming former First Lady Grace Mugabe and former Minister Ignatius Chombo.

It is alleged that former First Lady Grace Mugabe transferred to companies under the directorship of two of her children, Bona and Robert Mugabe Jnr, seven stands totalling just under 10,2ha.

Companies and individuals associated with the First family that benefited include Farai Olivia Mushonganyika who obtained land worth US$364 000 without paying, Junior Gumbochuma for land worth US$544 000 (1,2ha), Penking Investment for land of US$812 000 and Montshow Investments for land of US$1,9 million.

One of the names appearing on the list is former MDC MP for Mabvuku Timothy Mubhawu, who is alleged to have received land worth US$432 000.

Former Cabinet minister Chombo is alleged to have grabbed land worth almost US$1 million with three stands totalling 2,2ha allocated to three firms including Comverol Enterprises and Cavford Trading.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
The Mugabes' Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Land Seized From Allies of Former President Robert Mugabe
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.