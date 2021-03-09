Nigeria: Refineries' Rehab, Oil Search, Pipeline, Others Gulp N21bn - NAPIMS

9 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Udeme Akpan

The National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NAPIMS, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, invested N21.47 billion to rehabilitate the nation's refineries, the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline and oil search in the frontier basins, among others in January 2021.

In its February 2020 presentation to the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, NAPIMS also mentioned the National Domestic Gas Devt.; Gas Infrastructure Development; Renewable Energy Development, RED; Crude Oil Pre-Export Inspection Agency Expenses and pre-export financing as some other projects funded during the period.

The report, which disclosed that in January 2021, rehabilitation of the refineries gulped N8.33 billion; pre-export financing received N5 billion; National Domestic Gas Devt. - N3.17 billion; and Gas Infrastructure Devt.- N2.39 billion, added that the Frontier Exploration Services, which also involves the search for hydrocarbons in inland basins, especially in the north, received N1.96 billion funding from NAPIMS; Crude Oil Pre-Export Inspection Agency Expenses and pre-export financing, NESS-FESS received N402.69 million; Renewable Energy Development financing gulped N119.83 million while N83.33 million financing was provided for the Nigeria-Morocco pipeline.

In December, NAPIMS had disclosed that it spent a total of N20.23bn on these projects, with N8.33bn spent on the rehabilitation of the country's refineries; N4.19bn and N3.17 bn spent on National Domestic Gas Devt.; Gas Infrastructure Devt. respectively; while N2.47 bn and N2.08 bn were spent on pre-export financing and Frontier Exploration Services respectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.