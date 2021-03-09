Nigeria: Buhari Launches Eastern Rail Rehabilitation Project

Port-Harcourt — All is now set for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Eastern railway rehabilitation project by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Eastern corridor is a narrow-gauge rail track stretching from Port-Harcourt through the South-East, North Central and North-East, terminating in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi recently disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the extension of the corridor to Abakiliki and Awka, capitals of Ebonyi and Anambra states respectively.

With a total of 61 stations and passing loops, the project has a contract timeline of 36 months.

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC, is handling the project.

Details later...

