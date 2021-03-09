Namibia: Govt to Seek Procurement Chief

FOLLOWING a series of public consultations, the Ministry of Finance is now seeking to amend the Public Procurement Act, with one key reform being the appointment of a chief executive officer.

The ministry is calling upon public entities, business communities and the general public to participate in a virtual consultation today to interrogate the amendments further, ministry spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu said late last week.

"The amendments [to be discussed] were brought out of public consultations where it was realised that certain provisions of the act needed to be amended. This will mostly include strengthening governance issues," he said.

The ministry last month announced the appointment of new members to the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN), who will serve until the end of February 2024.

New members include procurement executive Efaishe Nghiidipaa, Julinda !Garu-Oas, risk and compliance expert Amon Ngavetene, head of procurement at Meatco, Martin Kambulu, and legal expert at the Law Reform and Development Commission, Ono-Robby Nangolo.

The board has been criticised for some time - especially at leadership level - and the need for a chief executive officer, along with the review of several powers allocated to the current chairperson and deputy, has been expressed.

"[The] chairperson and deputy chairperson are also responsible for administrative issues of the institution, which sometimes become a challenge when they have to present their matters to the board where they also serve as chairperson and deputy chairperson," Shidhudhu said.

Chairperson Patrick Swarts and deputy chairperson Lischen Ramakutla have been appointed for a five-year term on a full-time basis until March 2022.

The rest of the board will serve part-time for three years, which took effect at the beginning of this month.

"It is proposed that this arrangement be changed, and that an administrative head who will act as the chief executive officer be employed. If that amendment is anything to go by, then the chairperson and deputy will also become part-time, like other board members," the spokesperson said.

The Public Procurement Act of 2015, which took effect on 1 April 2017, replaced the Tender Board Act of 1996.

It outlines the objectives and application of the act, the function of both the procurement policy unit and the Public Procurement Act, and a broad framework of the public procurement process.

The role of the board is to facilitate all procurement projects on behalf of public entities. This includes conducting bidding processes on behalf of public entities, entering into procurement contracts, overseeing accounting officers in managing the implementation of procurement contracts, and the awarding of contracts for the procurement or disposal of assets.

Other suggestions that came to the table were the strengthening of the review process for bids, increased efficiency in delegation and decision-making among accounting officers, and improved transparency in the public procurement process altogether.

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi recently launched procurement management programmes, which will involve a cooperation agreement between the ministry and three local institutions, namely the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), University of Namibia (Unam), and the Namibia Institute for Public Administration and Management (Nipam).

Shiimi said a critical mass of skills is needed across the public sector to achieve internal operational efficiency and optimal turnaround in the adjudication of bids.

"Capacity development is not an end in itself, but a means to an end. Of particular significance with this programme is that it is aligned to the market needs and specifically responds to the demand and training needs of the public sector in the field of public procurement management," Shiimi said.

The programmes range from short courses, spanning anywhere from five days to six months.

A one-year NQF level 4 certificate would also be on offer, an advanced diploma in procurement supply, a three-year bachelor of procurement management, and a post-graduate diploma in procurement management.

Shiimi also mentioned the ministry has funded the initiative with an initial capital of N$550 000 to enable the conceptualisation, curriculum and course content development.

"It goes beyond the theoretical constructs of public procurement to include applied and practical sessions, as well as research, thus improving the functional skills and numeracy of participants," he said.

