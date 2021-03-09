Namibia: Corporate Executives Urged to Foster Gender Equality

EXECUTIVE leaders in Namibia's corporate sector play an important role in fostering gender equality.

This was said by Nedbank Namibia's new managing director, Martha Murorua.

In a review last week in support of International Women's Day, which is celebrated today, Murorua said corporate leaders are responsible for promoting social change.

" . . . from helping to forge an inclusive society where diversity is celebrated to building workplaces where women's careers can flourish," she said.

Murorua pledged to call out inequality, question stereotypes and encourage people to commit to helping to forge an inclusive world.

"It is our collective duty to step up as employers and provide women with the tools they need to be able to continue to play the vital role they play in the Namibian workforce," she said.

Murorua said the industry must take on a panoramic view of gender diversity across all sectors to lead creative solutions and plans of action, entrenching diversity and inclusion in business strategies.

" . . . and in so doing, pushing the gender agenda onto the daily path of executive committees," she said.

Approaching a new and crucial year for working women, Murorua called on the sector to support International Women's Day, which is this year celebrated under the theme 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world'.

Sepo Haihambo, the executive officer of FNB Commercial Banking, also shared her thoughts on the impact of the pandemic and the lessons to draw from it.

She said International Women's Day is aimed at celebrating women's accomplishments as well as honouring their contributions to their families and society.

Haihambo said although there is much to be celebrated, "one needs to concede that much more still needs to be done to ensure broader equality and inclusivity".

She said progress has indeed been made to enable women to acquire and dispose of property, to exercise their democratic rights during an election, to be allowed to hold and vacate a position, and being granted permission to own and drive a vehicle.

"However, we need to unpack the existing hurdles and carve out a strategy on how we will address this collectively going forward," she said.

An analysis of the status quo reveals that part of the assistance women currently require relates to the balance they need to strike between professional demands and continued household responsibilities.

"The tools we have been employing for previous challenges do not serve the current unprecedented challenges as well," Haihambo said.

Ilana Erasmus, the sales manager of Green Enterprise Solutions, said as a woman in information and communication technology, the lack of recognition or even getting people to grasp the notion that a woman working in ICT may not be the coffee lady, or is in 'marketing', is sometimes infuriating.

Since the advent of computing, women have played an important part in the development and evolution of this sphere, she said.

Erasmus said opportunities should be made available for potential engineers, system integrators and software developers.

She said International Women's Day is a great way to celebrate women, "but we should be in a position where everyone is applauded and celebrated equally. It is also why it is necessary to champion young women in ICT".

According to global statistics on women in leadership positions in banking, sub-Saharan African countries have the highest share of female banking executives, while Latin America and the Caribbean have the lowest.

Regionally, commercial banks followed this global trend, making great strides by appointing women in senior roles traditionally held by men.

On the local front, male domination in the boardroom has been disrupted since 2014, and has now progressed to four of the country's five commercial banks, with a combined value of over N$90 billion, headed by women.