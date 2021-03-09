Namibia: Uphill Battle Against Malaria, TB

NAMIBIA has been facing an uphill battle with malaria and tuberculosis (TB) despite efforts to bring down the numbers.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula last week told the National Assembly that malaria continues to cause suffering in the north and north-eastern parts of the country, while Namibia is among countries in the world with a high TB burden.

The minister was reporting to parliament on the progress made so far with the public health interventions and programmes for other illnesses in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To deal with malaria, he called for continued improvement in indoor residual spraying where chemical insecticides that last for at least four months are applied to household walls, killing mosquitoes that land on them.

"Apart from our annual indoor residual spraying, a strong focus should also be on disrupting cross-border transmissions and rigorous community mobilisation," he said.

The ultimate objective is to protect 1,9 million Namibians, who are at risk of contracting malaria. Namibia recorded 12 507 malaria cases in 2020, a massive increase from 2 841 cases reported in 2019. In 2018, the country recorded 31 000 cases.

TUBERCULOSIS

Meanwhile, Namibia is ranked eighth globally and fifth in Africa among countries with a high TB burden and with an incidence rate of 486 per 100 000 population. Shangula, however, maintains that there has been good progress, with a treatment success rate of over 86%.

"Many of the factors contributing to TB infection lie outside the health sector and, therefore, stakeholders outside the health sector must be mobilised to play their role in alleviating the TB burden in Namibia," he added.

During the first quarter of 2020, the country recorded 1 992 TB cases. Moreover, since the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020, Namibia is likely to report roughly 2 000 TB cases by the end of June 2021.

HEPATITIS

Shangula said since the pandemic outbreak, the number of new hepatitis E infections has been kept under control and the deaths have also remained low giving credit to the hygiene and sanitation measures introduced as part of the Covid-19 countermeasures.

"We have indeed been able to kill two birds with one 'bullet'. Community-led support, as well as school-led total sanitation helped to curb new hepatitis E infections," he added.

According to the Centres for Disease Control, Namibia recorded 7 247 outbreak-associated hepatitis E cases between 14 December 2017 and 2 February 2020.

Shangula did not share the figures of the decrease in cases with the members of parliament. Countrywide, 7 587 cases of hepatitis E were reported in informal settlements in the first three months of 2020. Most of the cases were recorded in the Khomas and Erongo regions.

HIV-AIDS

The country is on track to cover the last mile and eliminate HIV-AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, Shangula said. However, the minister wants more to be done for paediatric HIV infections, multi-month dispensing of the prescriptions as well as promoting and encouraging adherence to treatment.

"Namibia has been able to record one of the highest success rates globally and continentally in the fight against the HIV/AIDS pandemic," he added.

Deaths because of AIDS-related causes have reduced significantly from 10 200 deaths in 2003 to about 3 000 deaths in 2020.