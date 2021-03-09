Namibia: War Veterans Eye Strategic Govt, MP Posts

THE president of the Namibia National Liberation Veterans' Association (NNLVA), Ben Shikongo, says war veterans want to be a wing of Swapo so that they can be appointed to key government positions and be elected to parliament.

"We want the government to consider NNLVA as a wing of the Swapo party, because in the absence of this, most war veterans found themselves outside the party structures and feel excluded despite playing a vital role and making sacrifices for the liberation of Namibia.

"The appointment of NNLVA members into strategic government positions and party structures is vital because war veterans have the necessary work experience and academic training from different parts of the world," said Shikongo.

He said many war veterans are living in destitute because they do not own land to construct their homes and many of them are homeless. The association is therefore appealing to the government to accord war veterans affordable land to build houses.

The association has more than 30 000 members with many more yet to be registered, he said. Almost 3 000 war veterans are yet to be recognised for their roles during the liberation struggle.

Shikongo also announced that war veterans will soon be given cash instead of equipment to start their business projects as their outcry has been heard by the government.

Over the years, war veterans have demanded that government gives them N$200 000 each in cash rather than buy them equipment to start their businesses. Once their proposal gets the green light from parliament and comes into effect, the veterans will get government grants ranging from N$20 000 to N$50 000 and an additional N$200 000 as business startup capital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shikongo said this at an NNLVA meeting at Uukwangula village in Okatana constituency over the weekend to address the challenges war veterans face.

He said the government had accepted their submission that war veterans be given cash to fund their business projects and these proposals will soon be presented to parliament by the defence minister, who caters for their affairs.

"A committee was put in place to ensure that a law is enacted to allow veterans of the liberation struggle to be given cash to start their business projects. The committee is still finalising the document. We understand that there might be those against our proposal in parliament but I as the president of the association will pressurise the government to make sure war veterans are given cash for projects.

"I know the outcome will be in our favour as those that understand our plight will fight for us in parliament. If all goes well, in three or four years all the projects of war veterans will be funded in cash. We want everyone with veterans' status to be given cash for their projects," he said.

The government runs a programme through which war veterans can apply for funding to start projects, however, over the years the government has been insisting on buying them equipment to start the projects instead.

"We are entitled to all the benefits because we fought for this country. We deserve to benefit from the country's resources," Shikongo said.