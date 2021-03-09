Nigeria: Ogun Receives 50,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines

The governor said he and his Deputy, Noimot Salako -Oyedele, would lead in taking the vaccines.

The Ogun government on Monday received 50,000 out of 100,000 expected doses of COVID -19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

Receiving the vaccines at the governor's office Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun noted that the remaining 50,000 doses of the vaccines would arrive the state later in the night.

The governor hinted that the state government would commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Mr Abiodun added that the state government had identified particular state hospitals, general hospitals, primary health care centres across the state that would be used for the vaccination.

"I am sure you are aware that there is a portal that already exists and there is a link that allows you to register or preregister and identify your local government so it can be close to the available centre as possible.

"We will be prioritising our front line health workers, our elders and we go down the line as stipulated by NPHCDA," said the governor.

According to him, the arrival of the vaccines signaled the beginning of the end of the pandemic that had disrupted lives in the last 13 months.

"This vaccines that we are getting, the protocol is that we get the first shot and then we get the booster shots and it is not until we get that booster shots that we have the required level of immunity.

"Even at that, what science tells us is that it is meant to reduce the severity of disease so the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will still continue to obtain.

"We are beginning to see the end of the pandemic, the COVID- 19 protocols and guidelines continues," he said.

The governor said he and his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, "would lead in taking the vaccines".

(NAN)