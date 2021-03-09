Kenya: Swvl Resumes Operations in Nairobi

Nairobi — Swvl Kenya has announced the resumption of its regular commuter services across Nairobi as it aims to scale up operations in the country.

The initiative will add to their recently launched innovations; Swvl Carpool and Swvl Travel, which is part of the company's strategic agenda to meet the needs of the everyday commuter, who have evolved as Kenya transitions into the 'new normal'.

"During the pandemic period, we took our time to analyze the patterns and needs of commuters. We identified the areas of change and have used the information in our new innovations and the decision to fully restart our regular rides service across the city. Our aim is to ensure that we provide a service for every kind of commuter in the country", said Dip Patel, the General Manager for Swvl in Kenya.

Swvl had reduced the number of routes covered by its regular rides service at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, owing to the low number of regular commuters within the capital city at the time.

The service had become popular with commuters since it launched in February 2019.

The company's regular commuter services will now be available across Nairobi.

The new innovations that launched late last year have been operational and continue to ferry passengers.

The Swvl Travel service operates round trips to and from six towns in Kenya, namely Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Kisumu, Kisii, and Mombasa.

Swvl carpool allows commuters to split the fare of a car with their fellow rider.

All services will continue to operate on fixed routes, fixed prices and timings using Swvl's existing app.

"We will continue to collaborate with existing players in the industry to come together and create an efficient system supported by our technology. Anyone with the necessary documentation is free to approach us and once taken through the verification and onboarding process can operate via our platform," said Patel.

Consequently, they will operate as per the guidelines from the Ministry of Health, observing the capacity restrictions in place, and all suppliers on the platform must have the required documents and licenses.