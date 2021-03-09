Kenya: Swvl Resumes Operations in Nairobi

9 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Swvl Kenya has announced the resumption of its regular commuter services across Nairobi as it aims to scale up operations in the country.

The initiative will add to their recently launched innovations; Swvl Carpool and Swvl Travel, which is part of the company's strategic agenda to meet the needs of the everyday commuter, who have evolved as Kenya transitions into the 'new normal'.

"During the pandemic period, we took our time to analyze the patterns and needs of commuters. We identified the areas of change and have used the information in our new innovations and the decision to fully restart our regular rides service across the city. Our aim is to ensure that we provide a service for every kind of commuter in the country", said Dip Patel, the General Manager for Swvl in Kenya.

Swvl had reduced the number of routes covered by its regular rides service at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, owing to the low number of regular commuters within the capital city at the time.

The service had become popular with commuters since it launched in February 2019.

The company's regular commuter services will now be available across Nairobi.

The new innovations that launched late last year have been operational and continue to ferry passengers.

The Swvl Travel service operates round trips to and from six towns in Kenya, namely Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Kisumu, Kisii, and Mombasa.

Swvl carpool allows commuters to split the fare of a car with their fellow rider.

All services will continue to operate on fixed routes, fixed prices and timings using Swvl's existing app.

"We will continue to collaborate with existing players in the industry to come together and create an efficient system supported by our technology. Anyone with the necessary documentation is free to approach us and once taken through the verification and onboarding process can operate via our platform," said Patel.

Consequently, they will operate as per the guidelines from the Ministry of Health, observing the capacity restrictions in place, and all suppliers on the platform must have the required documents and licenses.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.