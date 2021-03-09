Uganda: UPDF Arm Kisaala to Face Express

9 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Denis Bbosa

Express will arrive at Bombo Military Barracks this afternoon a totally different side from the one that kicked out Kefa Kisaala in February 2019.

But it is Kisaala who will be playing host to the Red Eagles, with the warmth of the welcome tested on the pitch for 90 minutes inside the barracks.

But the thing is, inside barracks are guns. And Kisaala will not only be armed but also twice dangerous. The first danger is that he has a point to prove to Express.

But it is the second that worries Express Kisaala's last league outing when KCCA disarmed UPDF and literally frog-marched them at Lugogo. That 6-1 defeat, Express assistant coach James Odoch reckons, will make UPDF dangerous.

"Playing a UPDF team that has just lost by six goals is tricky," Odoch admitted.

The unbeaten StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders will have to engage in the barracks "warfare" without influential trio of Arthur Kiggundu, Charles Musiige and their top scorer George Ssenkaaba, all injured in the last two gutsy wins.

"We will surely miss them but we have to carry on. Our aim is to add on the goals we score," Odoch said.

Kisaala started the season on a high, winning four and losing one before the league took an unlikely break. But on resumption, things have been different as UPDF have only picked two wins from seven games and dropped to mid-table.

The match gives Express a chance to stretch the lead at the top, especially with second-placed Vipers not in action until 24 hours later when they host a stubborn SC Villa, while and URA and Police, lurking in third and fourth place, playing each other at Lugogo.

