Tanzania: Hope for $30bn LNG Project As Villagers Receive Compensation

9 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — The government has instructed 674 residents of Mbanja Ward in Lindi Region whose lands have been acquired for installation of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project to leave the area within 90 days after receiving their compensations.

A total of Sh5.2 billion has been paid to the residents, who sacrificed a total of 2,077 hectares, in compensation to those whose payments were delayed.

The LNG project manager, Ms Fedister Agrey, said they were going to take conceptual designs as well as other studies to figure out technical issues and make rough investment costs estimates before commencement of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works.

"As we are still waiting for the government to conclude the Host Government Agreement (HGA) negotiations with the international oil and gas companies, we are relocating people from the area to do preliminary works," she said.

Studies that would be conducted in the area include the Preliminary Front End Engineering Design (Pre-Feed), the Front End Engineering Design (Feed) and the legal and commercial plans for the project.

The HGA negotiations were supposed to be concluded in December 2019, but it was delayed by review of the Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs) of existing contracts.

Some PSA issues seem to be contradictory or overlapping with the contracts set to be reviewed by the parliament before proceeding with the HGA negotiations.

However, she was not certain when exactly HGA negotiations would be concluded for the commencement of the $30 billion project.

"The HGA negotiations are beyond our boundaries because it depends on the decision by the Ministry of Energy. Therefore, I'm not sure when the final decision will be made," she said in a telephone interview. The construction of the project with a capacity of processing 7.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually will be implemented for four to five years. The LNG processing will have a lifespan of over 30 years. The order for citizen's relocation was issued yesterday shortly after completing the second phase of compensating with interests of all residents whose payments were delayed.

The Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDCs) director of exploration, development and production for Oil and Gas, Mr Kelvin Komba said completing the payment of compensations was a good move ahead of the implementation of the LNG project.

