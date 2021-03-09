Kenya: What Else Has Kenya Banned From Her Market?

The East African Community bloc is trying to come to terms with Kenya's decision to ban imports of maize into her market on medical grounds.

The decision has riled many as farmers and traders who depended on the Kenyan market have been left counting losses.

Long queues of stranded trucks were yesterday seen at the Namanga border which was the first to be hit by the blockade.

But this is not the first item that Kenya has banned on products from East African bloc in 2021, in January importation of poultry and beef products from within and beyond East Africa was banned.

In the January 14 memo, East Africa's biggest economy stopped all chicken, meat and egg imports on the pretext that it needed to support its "producers to recover from disruptions in their livestock enterprises occasioned by Covid-19".

"We have instructions to suspend importation of frozen chicken carcases and cuts and chicken table eggs for human consumption. This is to instruct you to suspend further approval of the said importation by issuance of import veterinary certification until further notice."