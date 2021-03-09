Tanzania: Standard Chartered Bank's Top Management Comprises Women, Says Rughani

Dar es Salaam — A third of Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania's top management team comprises women, as the bank views diversity, inclusion and respect to all colleagues' critical aspect to its future success.

According to the bank's CEO Sanjay Rughani, they have pledged to help make the industry one where women want to work by signing the women in finance charter to ensure that women occupy 30 per cent of its top four levels of senior roles.

International Finance Corporation's (IFC) has been partnering with Standard Chartered Bank under its 'Finance2Equal' financial services sector partnership program to increase women's participation as leaders, employees, customers and entrepreneurs since April, 2019.

"Gender equality is taken as a critical factor that will further the bank's success, and the Bank's management is committed to empowering women in the workplace," said Mr Rughani in a press statement availed to The Citizen.

The bank has a number of policies, commitments, interventions and initiatives that support women.

According to Mr Rughani, the bank has put emphasis on supporting childcare as a key barrier to women's participation.