Namibia: Northern Abattoirs Officially White Elephants

THE Eenhana and Outapi abattoirs, which have been operating at a loss for years, have become white elephants as the two facilities closed their doors at the end of last year.

Over the years, the two abattoirs have been faced with severe challenges, hindering their operations, with little to no slaughtering taking place due to farmers not being able to supply them with livestock.

Ben Shikongo, the president of the Namibia National Liberation Veterans Association (NNLVA), who is also the chairperson of Namibia Northern Abattoirs, revealed this during an NNLVA meeting at Uukwangula in the Okatana constituency over the weekend.

"Outapi and Eenhana abattoirs have closed down. The two abattoirs have not produced anything ... In 2019 there was drought, hence the farmers could not supply the abattoirs with livestock.

"Currently we only have one farmer, African Meat Supplies, who supplies the Outapi abattoir with animals for slaughter. He is only able to slaughter close to 30 or 40 head of cattle per month.

"He pays an amount of N$1 150 per cattle head only. Our electricity bill is close to N$50 000 per month.

"We have workers to pay and other utility bills, but we cannot afford any of this at the moment. ... the water and electricity supply at the two abattoirs have been disconnected, and we are using a backup generator when conducting slaughters," Shikongo said.

He said the association owes the northern electricity distributor (NoRED) about N$400 000 for the Eenhana abattoir.

"The association is unfortunately unable to settle its debts, because the abattoirs are not generating any income. The money that we get from that one farmer is not able to sustain the operations of the association . . . We have security companies and other service providers we owe a lot of money, but we cannot pay them, because we do not have money," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Namibian has previously reported on the Outapi abattoir's outstanding bills at NoRED.

This abattoir also faces a lack of local quarantine facilities and meat inspectors.

It currently hires a meat inspector from African Meat Supplies, Shikongo said.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform handed the Outapi and Eenhana abattoirs over to the NNLVA to operate them under the Beef Chain Development for the Northern Communal Areas (NCAs) project.

The former Namibia Development Corporation (NDC) was in charge of the Outapi abattoir before it was upgraded by the agriculture ministry at a cost of N$25 million.

The Eenhana abattoir was also renovated for N$25 million before it was handed over to the NNLVA in 2019.

The NNLVA are currently renting the abattoirs from the ministry for a period of 10 years, which commenced in 2019.