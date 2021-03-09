Namibia: Shifeta Defends Oil Drilling

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta says concerns by community members and environmental activists regarding the possible negative effect of the unconventional oil exploration by a Canadian company in the Okavango Basin are premature and confusing.

The minister said this was because the ongoing exploration operations by Reconnaissance Africa (ReconAfrica) do not involve any onsite oil production as per the "subsurface petroleum exploration" licence issued to the company.

ReconAfrica's operations in the Okavango Basin have attracted national and international attention, with activists calling on the governments of Namibia and Botswana to stop the company from proceeding with the project.

Shifeta said those claiming the government has allowed the Canadian oil company to undertake hydraulic fracturing activities are misleading the public.

"It is premature and confusing to discuss at this stage the risks of one unconventional type of production method that has not even been applied for by the company," Shifeta said.

Shifeta said it remains to be seen whether Namibia has commercially or economically viable oil or gas reserves at the exploration sites.

He said it is also not known yet whether there is a compacted sedimentary reservoir rock that would require the use of an unconventional oil or gas production process such as fracking in the area.

The minister made these remarks in the National Assembly last week while responding to questions by Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Sydney Ndumba.

ReconAfrica was awarded a subsurface petroleum exploration licence by the Ministry of Mines and Energy to conduct exploration activities on more than 35 000 square kilometres of the Okavango Basin.

The company has also been given the go-ahead by the government of Botswana to continue with its operations in the Okavango Basin.

The basin is said to be an environmentally sensitive, protected area that supplies the Okavango Delta with water.

The exploration sites are within the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Park - the largest terrestrial transfrontier conservation area in the world incorporating protected and communal land in Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Shifeta said in 2019, the ministry approved proposals by the company to start drilling two explorational stratigraphic wells "for the purpose of data gathering to understand the geology and confirm the existence of oil or gas for possible detailed oil and gas explorations".

He said all exploration activities currently underway in the Okavango Basin are closely monitored by the government which is fully aware of the possible risks involved with the fracking method and the experiences of many other countries using this production method.

The minister said the two approved stratigraphic wells are also not located in any conservancy or environmentally sensitive area.

The potential footprint for the ongoing activities, Shifeta said, will also not affect the whole basin as it "will only occur in the area that is not bigger than 250 x 250 metres around each well".

The actual size of the wells to be drilled is about 30 x 30 centimetres, the minister added.

Shifeta said the government has observed and confirmed that the operations of the Canadian company "are so far in full compliance with the environmental clearance certificate conditions" issued to it and there are no deviations from the approved environmental management plan.

He added that the company has informed his ministry that only two of the three approved stratigraphic wells will be drilled as part of this exploration phase.

Only if the exploration well discovers oil and gas, Shifeta said, then the final step in the exploration process, which includes determining the economics of the discovery and assessment of whether the discovered oil or gas can be produced economically using either conventional or unconventional production methods, will be conducted.

Shifeta therefore said the concerns around fracking by the Canadian company at this stage are "hypothetical" as the company has neither decided on nor applied for using the fracking production method.

"If it so decided to apply for an environmental clearance certificate for such, this matter will be further explored and handled in the environmental impact assessment study. Mitigation measures for dust and air emissions are a standard requirement as is the continuous monitoring of emissions of hazardous gases such as methane," he said.

Politicians singing in chorus

Shifeta is not the only one defending ReconAfrica's operations in the Okavango Basin. Earlier this year, Botswana's mines permanent secretary, Mmetla Masire, said his ministry was concerned about the alleged misleading information regarding exploration in the Okavango Delta area.

Masire said the exploration licence issued to Reconnaissance Botswana does not cover the core and buffer zones for "the Okavango Delta and the Tsodilo Hills heritage sites, as these are protected sites".

Furthermore, he said allegations that Recon is planning to start fracking are not factual, as this method does not form part of the approved exploration programme.

Earlier this month, Angolan lawmakers revoked a ban on exploration for crude and natural gas in protected natural reserves, including the Kassanje Basin and the wildlife-rich Okavango River Basin.

The country's mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo was quoted saying that they will allow prospecting to be done in 5% of protected zones, and "possibly" only 3% will be drilled.