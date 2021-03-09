Zimbabwe: SAPS Intensify Crime Prevention Initiatives Along the Zimbabwe Border

8 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

The South African police have intensified crime prevention operations along the border with Zimbabwe and in the entire Limpopo province.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they arrested 1796 people during the weekend and among these were border jumpers and cigarette smugglers.

"The suspects aged between 21 and 59 years, were arrested for burglaries, business robberies, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles, possession and dealing in drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms, Contravention of Disaster Management Act, and contravention of the Immigration Act," he said.

Col Ngoepe said the suspects were rounded up during a joint security operation dubbed "Thata Zonke" (take everything).

He said they will soon appear before different magistrate's courts across the province. The operation, he said, was conducted through roadblocks, patrols, stop and searches, and the tracing of wanted suspects.

"We have recovered a variety of items such including six firearms, five suspected stolen motor vehicles, 407 sticks of counterfeit cigarettes, 60 dangerous weapons including 33 knives, 178 grams of dagga, 177 dagga plants, cocaine drugs powder, crystal meth drugs, cat drugs, nyaope drugs, 1 276 505ml of liquor and 1860 fines were issued for the contravention of the Road Traffic Act," said Col Ngoepe.

