Namibia: Fishing Associations Support Quota Auctions

THE chairman of the Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations, Matti Amukwa, told fisheries and marine resources minister Albert Kawana at a consultation meeting at Swakopmund last week the associations support the auctioning of quotas by the government.

"We are, in principle, supportive of raising funds for special purposes through auctioning [of government objective quotas]," he said.

Last year's government auction attracted a lot of attention in view of the Fishrot scandal, in which the state-owned National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) is implicated.

Instead of giving the quota to Fishcor, which had been benefiting from it since 2014, the government auctioned the quota meant for government objectives, to help finance the country's growing Covid-19-related expenses.

On auction were 11 000 tonnes of hake, 72 000 tonnes of horse mackerel and 392 tonnes of monk, which was expected to earn twice the N$315 million the government could have raised if the quotas were sold the usual way.

Kawana told the industry at Swakopmund on Thursday that the manner in which the government disposes of its objectives quota "must be transparent and in an accountable manner to address challenges of the past".

He said the proceeds from the auction "went straight to the government budget account".

Amukwa said that to maintain this support from the industry, the minister must to keep the process transparent, and beneficial to the country as a whole - and that it will not harm the industry.

Furthermore the confederation recommended that the quota to be auctioned should be a fixed percentage of the total allowable catch, and that this percentage should remain the same for several years. There should also be a split between wet and freezer quotas in order protect jobs.

The industry said unconditional bank guarantees should accompany bids, and that the government must have 100% surety that the successful bidder would pay.

"Most of the quota to be auctioned should be reserved for Namibian fishing companies and only Namibian flagged vessels to be used for catching of the quota," suggested Amukwa, adding that the auction should be done early in the year, and at realistic reserve prices.

Finally, he said establishing parcels to bid for would be advisable in order to prevent concentration in a single operator.