Zimbabwe: Mudariki Joins French Club

8 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Zimbabwe international rugby tighthead prop Farai Mudariki has joined USON Nevers in the French Pro2 League for the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old arrived at USON after he parted ways with English Premiership side Worcester Warriors at the end of his contract in November last year.

Mudariki has been with the side after he joined SIXWAYS in the summer of 2018 from French club Tarbes on the recommendation of former Warriors lock James Percival.

Mudariki had previously spent two years on the academy roster of Top 14 club Castres.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union congratulated Mudariki for his move and they said they are hopeful that he will do well as he is familiar with the French League.

"ZRU would like to congratulate the Zimbabwe Sables strongman on signing for The Zimbabwean international (1.85 m, 119 kg) already knows French rugby, since he went through the Castres Olympique training center for two years, before playing in Tarbes, in Federal 1 (2017-2018) and Worcester in the UK," they stated.

The Zimbabwe star is a key member of the Sables side and scored a try on his Zimbabwe debut against Madagascar in 2015 in a Rugby World Cup qualifier and now has 10 international caps.

His most recent appearance was in August 2018 against Tunisia in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifying game for the 2019 World Cup.

Mudariki is the younger brother of former Jersey Reds scrum-half and Zimbabwe captain Hilton Mudariki.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

