Senegal: President Sall Calls for Calm As Sonko Urges More Protests

Senegalese President Macky Sall has called for peace and calm, in a message designed to defuse tensions after days of clashes and protests left at least five dead over the arrest of popular opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

"I understand your worries and concerns," said Sall on Monday night, describing how anger on the streets in recent days was also linked to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sall urged "dialogue and consultation" and said that people must allow "justice to run its course independently", in relation to the rape charges brought against Sonko.

The president also announced a relaxing of health measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, loosening the curfew from midnight to 5am in the regions of Dakar and Thiès.

Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was bailed on Monday pending rape charges, and placed under judicial supervision. His arrest last week sparked violent protests, with demonstrators clashing with police, as well as properties set ablaze and shops looted.

Outside the courthouse in Dakar, supporters of Sonko gathered on Monday morning, chanting and waving Senegalese flags urging the release of the opposition figure, RFI's Charlotte Idrac reported.

More protests

Following his release, Sonko spoke at the headquarters of his Patriots of Senegal for Ethics, Work and Fraternity party (Pastef), encouraging continued protests.

"We have a formidable youth," said Sonko, talking about those who lost their lives in the violence during recent days. He blamed Sall for the violence, accusing him of betraying the Senegalese people and persecuting opponents.

"They told us they released Sonko under judicial supervision," student Papa Ismaila Mané, an opposition supporter outside Sonko's house, told RFI. "We don't want that. We want him to be released completely and to prepare for his 2024 presidential campaign."

Sonko also demanded that Sall not stand for re-election in 2024, that he free all political prisoners and start an investigation into the crackdown on protests.

"The arrest of Ousmane Sonko triggered an unprecedented wave of unrest in Senegal. However, it is not its root cause," said Oulimata Soumare, a Senegal analyst with Control Risks, a consultancy firm.

"The pro-democracy movement is very likely to gain momentum in Senegal," Soumara told RFI. "Although some of the looting is a result of opportunistic crime, it also reflects the shortcomings of nine years of socioeconomic policies," she added. "Popular disgruntlement will force the government to adjust its development plan to address youth unemployment and disillusion."

Rape allegations

A judge decided to release Sonko after he was charged with the alleged rape of a beauty salon employee. The move sparked tensions on the streets of the Senegalese capital among many of the youth who support Sonko, accusing the government of using the case for political ends.

Sall's critic had been brought into custody on charges of violating public order. These charges were dismissed, but Sonko still had to appear before the magistrate to answer allegations of rape and making death threats.

Africa Calling podcast - Ep 19: International Women's Day Special

Sonko has been bailed, but must report to the authorities every Friday, cannot travel without authorisation and must not talk publicly about the rape case against him.

"The investigation for rape has been politicised - by both Sonko and his critics - but many women in Senegal have emphasised how important it is to get to the bottom of such a high-profile case," said Senegal expert Soumare, describing how events have fuelled a perception that the justice system is biased.

Sall's political foe

The 46-year-old ex-tax inspector has campaigned on the problem of corruption and criticised former colonial power France and its continuing role in Senegal's economy.

Before Monday's court hearing, a rally of opposition supporters gathered, with people shouting, "Free Sonko", amidst a heavy presence of security forces. Armoured vehicles and army trucks have been deployed across Dakar, notably around the presidential palace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The crowd outside the courthouse was good-natured and the atmosphere was calm, although clashes were reported early on Monday in the neighbourhoods of Les Parcelles Assainies, Colobane, and at Cheikh Anta Diop University.

Regional bloc Ecowas has called on all parties to "exercise restraint and remain calm" in a statement published at the weekend, urging authorities in Senegal to ease tensions and guarantee the right to peaceful protest.

Article 19, an organisation working on human rights in Senegal, said it was "disturbed by the excessive use of force by security agents during protests" after Sonko's arrest last week. It also criticised the violence during demonstrations and restrictions put on the media.

Rights watchdog Amnesty International said at least eight people had been killed in violence linked to the protests, revising upwards the death toll given by the authorities.