Ethiopia: Regional States Donate Over 280 Mln Birr to Support Humanitarian Operation in Tigray

9 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Regional States of Oromia, Benishangul Gumuz and Gambella have today extended 282 million Birr to support the ongoing humanitarian operation in Tigray.

Chief Administrators of Oromia, Benishangul Gumuz and Gambella Regional States, Shimelis Abdisa, Ashadli Hassen and Umod Ujulu respectively have handed over the donation to Tigray Interim Administration Chief Executive Officer, Mulu Nega today.

Accordingly, Oromia region donated 257 million birr, while Gambella and Benishangul Gumuz have contributed 10 million birr and 15 million birr respectively.

In addition to the financial contribution, the regions have also provided materials supports including Ambulances.

During the occasion, Tigray Interim Administration Chief Executive Officer, Mulu Nega appreciated the regional states for their solidarity in supporting humanitarian assistance in the region.

Since the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the region, Ethiopians have been providing various support to enhance the humanitarian needs of the region, he added.

The leaders of regional states have expressed commitment to continue their effort to expedite the humanitarian and rehabilitation operations being undertaken in region.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last month held meeting with regional presidents and city administrators, and agreed to mobilize support to rebuild Tigray Region.

With the successful conclusion of the law enforcement operation, the most important priority of the government in the Tigray region continues to be providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to the affected people.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.