Ethiopia: Regional States Donate Over 280 Mln Birr to Support Humanitarian Operation in Tigray

Addis Ababa — The Regional States of Oromia, Benishangul Gumuz and Gambella have today extended 282 million Birr to support the ongoing humanitarian operation in Tigray.

Chief Administrators of Oromia, Benishangul Gumuz and Gambella Regional States, Shimelis Abdisa, Ashadli Hassen and Umod Ujulu respectively have handed over the donation to Tigray Interim Administration Chief Executive Officer, Mulu Nega today.

Accordingly, Oromia region donated 257 million birr, while Gambella and Benishangul Gumuz have contributed 10 million birr and 15 million birr respectively.

In addition to the financial contribution, the regions have also provided materials supports including Ambulances.

During the occasion, Tigray Interim Administration Chief Executive Officer, Mulu Nega appreciated the regional states for their solidarity in supporting humanitarian assistance in the region.

Since the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the region, Ethiopians have been providing various support to enhance the humanitarian needs of the region, he added.

The leaders of regional states have expressed commitment to continue their effort to expedite the humanitarian and rehabilitation operations being undertaken in region.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last month held meeting with regional presidents and city administrators, and agreed to mobilize support to rebuild Tigray Region.

With the successful conclusion of the law enforcement operation, the most important priority of the government in the Tigray region continues to be providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to the affected people.