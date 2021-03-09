Namibia: Kawana to Name Successful Fishing Rights Applicants

Walvis Bay — Fisheries minister Albert Kawana has indicated he will announce the outcome of the fishing rights application process by the end of this month.

Kawana during his annual stakeholders engagement that concluded on Saturday said he would make a full public announcement of the long overdue exercise that initially started in 2018. "In the interest of transparency, which I committed myself to, we will make a public announcement and give information regarding how many applications were received and how many have been successful," the minister told the industry on Thursday.

He then explained that the applications were divided into two groups, which included companies who have been in operation for 20 years.

"This means some of these companies' rights expired and needed to apply along with all new applicants. That is why for the sake of transparency, we will announce all these companies as well as those who have been successful," he said.

The minister also explained the process was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Kawana was in the past heavily criticised for the delay in the process ,with many accusing him of only granting rights to a selected few.

"My hands were tied, despite us working day and night on those applications. Also, only a few selected people had access to them and working from home was not an option due to the sensitivity and nature of those files."

He added that the applications are still kept in the vault of the University of Namibia which was instrumental in the process.

"The nation must just hold on, we are finalising the process, and then I will make a full public statement before the end of March," he said.