Namibia: Farmers Grow Livestock Feed Amid Drought

Okaoko-Otavi — Some farmers have resorted to growing feed for their livestock following the devastating drought in the Kunene region.

Although it is not much, farmer Uezee Kuvare said it aids in feeding younger livestock that cannot graze in far distances.

The lucerne grass is grown together with other crops the family grows in their backyard garden.

Although the garden is not fully planted, Kuvare, who spoke on behalf of the family, said they have water challenges, as the spring does not produce enough water for the whole community.

"There is no rain this year; hence, the spring from where we fetch water does not have sufficient water for everyone because many of us have small gardens," said Kuvare.

In addition to the lucerne grass, the family grows maize, cabbage, spinach, eggplants and several other small crops to sustain themselves.

Although the family started on their own, they were assisted by government through the agriculture ministry with a water tank to store their water.

The challenges of water are evident in many parts of the region.

Although the region is blessed with natural water from underground, the springs and rivers are dry following a lack of rain.

In some parts New Era visited, such as Okondjombo, Oruvandjei and Okaoko-Otavi, the springs are producing water minimally.

At Okondjombo, which many farmers have neglected for better grazing outside Opuwo, three women have started gardens despite the shortage of water.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Food and Agriculture Agribusiness Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The women grow maize and pumpkins.

Katjimba Tjiningire, who spoke on behalf of the women at Okondjombo, said they started the gardens a long time ago.

Tjiningire said before the region started to experience drought, the gardens produced enough crops to last them for a while.

She said the same could not be said for this year, as the pumpkins have already started drying out.

"The maize looks fine, but whether it will bear fruits - only time will tell," said Tjiningire.

Although there is a spring in the vicinity, the water is not sufficient because of a lack of rain.

Previously, the farmers had created a water channel from the spring to the garden; however, now they were forced to block it in order to gather enough during the night for themselves and remaining livestock.

In the meantime, the farmers are now using buckets to water their garden.

The farmers thus plead with government to provide them with drought relief food to supplement their produce