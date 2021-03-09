Nigeria: N3bn Loan Diversion Allegations - I Will Not Succumb to Blackmail - Diri

9 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Tuesday described the claim that the N3 billion Agricultural loan obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was diverted as false and cheap blackmail.

Diri, who reacted to the allegations on Tuesday noted that the smear campaign was aimed at arm twisting his administration to get appointments into his administration.

Dr John Idumange, a former General Manager of Bayelsa Broadcasting Corporation, had alleged diversion of N3 billion agricultural loan obtained by the immediate past administration led by Chief Seriake Dickson.

Idumange, who was an aide on Research and Documentation to Dickson, who was governor from 2012 to 2020, claimed that the present administration was diminishing the efforts of Dickson's government.

Idumange also afterwards claimed that he had reported the alleged fraud to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, Diri, who said he was not averse to constructive criticisms dismissed the allegations as a mere ploy by Idumange to attract attention for personal aggrandizement.

"Let me start by saying that our administration welcomes criticism provided that they are constructive but this one on diversion of N3 billion is clearly a falsehood.

"Let me state it clearly in the full glare of the press thal I shall not succumb to this cheap blackmail targeted to 'knock my head' against that of former Gov. Seriake Dickson. The plot has failed.

"I want to warn Chief damage that I cannot be intimidated by this blackmail into giving out appointments, the CBN has said that no funds were diverted and clearly the N3 billion is not in the treasury of Bayelsa government.

"The CBN manages the funds being warhoused in Access Bank. So, we do not have access to the funds, and if CBN has said the funds are not missing, then the allegations are simply false," Diri said.

Meanwhile, former governor, Sen. Dickson, had in a statement on Friday, washed his hands off the allegations, and urged his supporters to close ranks and work for the success of Diri's administration. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.