Nigeria: Youths Block Police Station With Corpses, After Setting It Ablaze

9 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Alozie

Angry youths of Ihitte/Uboma local government area of Imo state, on Tuesday blocked the road leading to Ihitte/Uboma police station and other areas, with corpses of siblings said to have been killed by suspected police officers.

This was after the angry youths burnt down the station, including some of the vehicles in the premises. To this extent, tension has soaked the area as residents flee for fear of being attacked by the irate youths.

However, Vanguard gathered that youths are said to be furiously attempting to touch other public buildings.

Details coming... ... .

