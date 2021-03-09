Western Sahara: Conasdh Salutes Sahrawi Woman Struggle

9 March 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Chahid El-Hafed — The Saharawi National Commission for Human Rights (CONASDH) greeted, Sunday, the struggle and the fight of the Saharawi woman who wrote "with pride" the shining names of chahidate , prisoners and activists, alongside all activists from the Saharawi people in various fields.

"the struggle of the Sahrawi woman who has always been the guardian of the national project and guarantor of its existence, being associated with the long process of struggle and facing the yoke of the occupation and its vile methods, alongside his brother and under the leadership of Frente POLISARIO ". CONASDH praised in its press release sent to SPS on the occasion of International Women's Day,

CONASDH has expressed its absolute solidarity with Sahrawi mothers who campaign for the release of all their children detained in Moroccan jails in an unfair way, because of their defense of the rights of the Sahrawi people for self-determination and independence.SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.