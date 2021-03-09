Western Sahara: Conasdh Salutes Sahrawi Woman Struggle

Chahid El-Hafed — The Saharawi National Commission for Human Rights (CONASDH) greeted, Sunday, the struggle and the fight of the Saharawi woman who wrote "with pride" the shining names of chahidate , prisoners and activists, alongside all activists from the Saharawi people in various fields.

"the struggle of the Sahrawi woman who has always been the guardian of the national project and guarantor of its existence, being associated with the long process of struggle and facing the yoke of the occupation and its vile methods, alongside his brother and under the leadership of Frente POLISARIO ". CONASDH praised in its press release sent to SPS on the occasion of International Women's Day,

CONASDH has expressed its absolute solidarity with Sahrawi mothers who campaign for the release of all their children detained in Moroccan jails in an unfair way, because of their defense of the rights of the Sahrawi people for self-determination and independence.SPS