Mali - Presidential Elections in March 2022

Tendai Marima/Daily Vox
Empty ballot boxes set up at Superior Complex polling site in downtown Kampala.
8 March 2021
Togonews (Lomé)

Mali will hold presidential elections in March 2022, said the country's foreign minister.

The announcement came at the end of the second meeting of the Transition Support Group in Mali held in Togo's capital Lome on Monday. The meeting was co-chaired by the UN, African Union and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The election will be held in line with the Transition Charter adopted in September 2020 in the West African country.

"The presidential election is what interests everyone. In principle, it will take place in March 2022," 2, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, told media on the sidelines of the meeting.

Moulaye led the delegation of participating ministers from the Malian government at the meeting.

"Within the framework of the next elections, there will be a new CENI [Independent National Electoral Commission] which will include at the same time representatives of the administration, representatives of the political class, representatives of the civil society," Moulaye said.

Read the original article on Togonews.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Togonews. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.