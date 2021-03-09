Malawi: Confusion Over Suspension of Teachers Strike As Some Schools Remain Closed

9 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

There is confusion over the announcement that the three week long teachers strike has been suspended as some public schools remained closed.

Some quick reactions from teachers indicate that they are not happy with the agreed allowances, which is far too away from the demanded K35000 per month.

Some calculations show each one will instead get K10000 per month.

Our visit to Katoto and Masasa primary schools in Mzuzu has established that classes have resumed as learning and teaching is currently under way.

However, at Geisha, Kazando and Nambo primary schools classes remain suspended.

At Mchengautuba primary school, only standard 8 learners are attending classes while the rest have been sent back.

The confusion situation is the same in Blantyre, Lilongwe and other districts.

Teachers Union of Malawi called off the strike yesterday after a marathon parliament brokered peace talks with the government.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.