Nigeria: Fanwo Faults Adeyanju's Claims, Says Gov Bello, Fani-Kayode Working to Build Nigeria

9 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon Kingsley Fanwo has dismissed what he called, "attention-seeking insinuation" by one Mr Deji Adeyanju on Cheif Femi Fani Kayode, saying the post was a "lazy gossip" by the activist.

Fanwo stated this in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists on the allegation by Adeyanju that Governor Bello told people that Chief Fani Kayode was begging for an appointment with Mr President.

"Adeyanju has no justification for such a reckless rumour because such statements never came from the Governor. The Governor and Chief Fani Kayode have decided to work together in addressing some of the challenges facing the nation, especially in the areas of security and nation-building.

"Deji Adeyanju over the years have been known for such careless, reckless, unsubstantiated, lazy and unimaginable falsehood. This is one of such and no serious-minded person should take him seriously", he said.

He encouraged well-meaning Nigerians to bury political differences and join hands with the Governor in his avowed quest for a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.