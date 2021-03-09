Malawi: Teacher Wins K15 Million in Premierbet

8 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

A primary School teacher Brian Mtauchila from Nampemba in Machinga District, has won K15 million from PremierBet in a game known as Colour Keno.

The 30-year-old only spent K300 to select 8 numbers - the maximum and with the highest odds from the 80 possible ones and got all of them right.

Colour Keno is a game where people choose to select the lucky colours and numbers.

Mtauchila said he is very excited to have won such an amount with just K300.

"I am very excited to win this amount of money for just spending K300. I have been betting before but I never succeeded but last week, I struck gold by winning K15 million.

"I thought it was a joke because I couldn't believe that such a small amount could turn me into a an overnight millionaire," he told reporters at PremierBet Limbe Offices in Blantyre, where he went to collect his cheque.

The teacher said that he will use part of the money to construct a house and some money to buy a car.

He is a father with two children.

In his remarks, PremierBet Area Manager for the South, Joe Gama said as Premier Bet they are delighted to have a teacher from as far as Machinga winning such an amount after spending only K300.

"We came here to change the lives of many Malawians so when something like this happens, we are always excited because we are fulfilling the promises we made," he said.

PremierBet official said they are happy that the company continues to transform lives.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

