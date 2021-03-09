Namibia: Vilho Challenges Amupanda to Report Him to ACC

Minister of defence Peter Vilho yesterday challenged Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda to report allegations of corruption against the minister to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Vilho did so in a telephonic interview with The Namibian yesterday.

Amupanda has been labelling the minister as "corrupt" on social media, asking why he is allegedly being protected.

Amupanda claims the Ministry of Defence has issued a purchase order for hand sanitisers to an entity called Phoenix Capital Investment CC without following tender procedures.

According to Amupanda, the company was brought to the ministry's attention by an unidentified woman who is allegedly close to the minister.

"The purchase order was for a maximum amount of N$8 million," Amupanda wrote on his Facebook page.

He said in September 2020, the company allegedly provided an invoice of N$3 million for the sanitisers.

"Shockingly, one 25-litre container was invoiced at N$ 5 000. One month later, [on 6 October 2020], this company again gave an invoice for N$ 8 million," Windhoek's mayor wrote.

"It's just rubbish. All he is saying about me is rubbish, and I don't know why he is doing it. He is dirtying my name," the minister yesterday said.

Asked whether he was considering to sue Amupanda, Vilho said: "I don't want to give credence to such people. If there is corruption, he must report it to the ACC or the police. Why is he posting on social media? For the public to do what?"

He said he is not concerned over Amupanda's allegations.

"It's not the first time. He has been writing things about me. The only thing he got right is that we bought the sanitisers. Those other things he wrote about are all lies," Vilho said.

On the allegation about planning to use state resources to buy a guest house at Hochland Park, he said: "It's not possible. What do we do with a guest house? The hospitality business is not doing well. People are not moving. Ask the owner if he has been approached."

In response Amupanda yesterday said: "I know what I'm doing, and do not need his advice. I'm saving our country from corruption ... He must turn himself in at the nearest police station instead of telling me what to do."