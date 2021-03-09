Namibia: Treasury Defends Ex-Business Financial Solutions Employees On Tender Board

THE Ministry of Finance says there is nothing wrong with appointing two former associates of Business Financial Solutions (BFS) to the public procurement board, amid concerns of possible conflicts of interest.

BFS is a company owned by businesswoman Kauna Ndilula, which provides short-term loans to companies with tenders to supply goods and services to corporate entities, public enterprises, local authorities and government departments.

The two board members - Efaishe Nghiidipaa and Hilya Nandago-Herman are said to have close connections to BFS.

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi last month appointed Nghiidipaa to the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) up to 2024 and retained Nandago-Herman on the same board.

The Namibian understands that Nghiidipaa and Nandago-Herman were employed by BFS until last year. Ndilula yesterday also confirmed that the two had resigned in February and September 2020, respectively.

There are fears in some quarters that Nghiidipaa and Nandago-Herman being on the board could potentially lead to conflicts of interest - as they can share insight with their former employer who would then devise solutions tailored for particular companies' needs, creating an uneven playing field for competition.

The two are part of a seven-member board that oversees the allocation of public sector tenders. Other members are Julinda !Garu-Oas, Amon Ngavetene, Martin Kambulu and Ono-Robby Nangolo, who serve on a part-time basis.

Patrick Swarts and Lischen Ramakutla are also part of the board, employed by the board on a full-time basis.

BFS provides funding solutions through its NamproFund to companies tendering to the public and private sector.

The government established the CPBN to facilitate all procurements on behalf of public entities.

Its functions include conducting bidding processes on behalf of public entities, awarding procurement contracts, overseeing accounting officers in implementing procurement contracts and awarding contracts for the procurement or disposal of assets.

THE FUSS

Finance spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu, said treasury does not see any conflict of interest in the appointments.

"At the moment Nandago-Herman and Nghiidipaa do not have any associated links, professional or otherwise with BFS," said Shidhudhu.

Nghiidipaa served as an independent trustee for NamproFund which was managed by BFS Fund Manager (a subsidiary of BFS).

Shidhudhu further said Nghiidipaa's independent trusteeship at NamproFund came to an end in May 2020. NamproFund's website, however, still shows that Nghiidipaa is its trustee and member of the investment committee.

Nandago-Herman was formerly employed as a legal officer by BFS Fund Manager and subsequently by BFS, which employment ended on 18 September 2020, Shidhudhu explained.

He said any situation that gives rise to conflicts of interest should be addressed in accordance with the applicable policies approved by the CPBN and principles of corporate governance.

"We strongly believe that both Nandago-Herman and Nghiidipaa are suited to serve as board members of the Central Procurement Board because their expertise in legal, development finance and procurement will add great value to the work of that institution," said Shidhudhu.

The procurement board declined to comment on the issue as they had no part in the appointment, with the ministry being the appointing authority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The board is responsible for ensuring that public procurement procedures are conducted in a transparent manner.

The new board will oversee the awarding of the new administrator of the Public Service Medical Aid Employees Scheme, which was cancelled last year due to non-responsiveness after going through a rigorous evaluation process.

In total, six bids were received and evaluated by the Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC), in line with Section 52 of the PPA.

However, through the evaluation process all six bids were found unresponsive by the BEC as they did not meet the mandatory and eligibility evaluation criteria.

Email: [email protected]