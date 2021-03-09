Namibia: Knife Killer to Be Sentenced Over Two Murders

A WINDHOEK man who admitted that he killed two people in separate stabbing incidents more than five years apart is due to be sentenced on two counts of murder this week.

Joseph Nepolo (35) should be sentenced to prison terms of 15 and 18 years, respectively, on the two murder charges on which he admitted guilt, public prosecutor Sirka Nangoro suggested during a presentence hearing in the Windhoek Regional Court on Friday. The two sentences can be ordered to run concurrently, she said.

Defence lawyer Orestus Shivute suggested to magistrate Leopold Hangalo that jail terms of 15 years on each of the two charges would be appropriate, with the sentences also to run concurrently.

Nepolo pleaded guilty on two counts of murder two weeks ago.

He admitted that on 25 January 2013 he killed a 35-year-old man, Aron Haimbodi, in Katutura, Windhoek, by stabbing him in the neck with a knife, and also admitted he committed a second murder on 12 October 2018 by stabbing the 27-year-old Shiwana Tjitaka in the chest with a knife.

The second killing also took place in Windhoek.

In a plea statement given to the court, Nepolo said he first hit Haimbodi with a stone without any reason, and when Haimbodi asked who had struck him, he attacked Haimbodi with a knife, stabbing him in the neck and arm.

Nepolo was released on bail in June 2014, and in October 2015 failed to appear in court as required. He was rearrested after the second murder, and has been kept in custody since then.

In his plea explanation, Nepolo also said the second fatal stabbing happened after Tjitaka had pushed him while he was leaning on a pool table in a bar in the Katutura Single Quarters area, causing him to fall.

Nepolo recounted that he got up after the fall, followed Tjitaka out of the bar, took a knife from his pocket and stabbed Tjitaka in the chest.

Testifying in mitigation of sentence on Friday, Nepolo asked the court to give him a light sentence.

He also apologised to the families of Haimbodi and Tjitaka, "because what I have done is not a good thing".

Nepolo told the magistrate he was making a living as a casual labourer, mostly in carpentry, before he was detained, and that he is the father of three children.

Hangalo postponed Nepolo's sentencing to Wednesday this week.