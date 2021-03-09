Namibia: New Age Marketing During the Pandemic

WHAT a roller coaster ride it continues to be, when all of your resources depend mainly on digital marketing.

Not in a million years would I get to see the power of online/digital marketing than in this era amid a pandemic.

With years of experience in marketing major brands, this is the time to respect and utilise digital marketing platforms to survive this wave.

Much experience and theory, comparing to common practices around the world, have been summed up to further help organisations, especially marketing departments, embrace the digital era that has been enforced overnight.

Every marketer through this pandemic needs adaptability and survival to ensure relevance. No matter what product or service you provide, we have noticed a new following in the Namibian context of online shopping experience.

In our small population, compared to the rest of Africa, recent statistics around online transfers have created a perception that Namibians have shifted to online banking services.

A local daily reported in February that electronic money has just become the most popular way of transferring money in Namibia.

In 2020 alone, over N$40 billion was moved through e-money platforms. So, what conclusion can marketers draw from this information?

There is an increase in smartphone banking and ability to trust when sending money on such platforms. We need to embrace such changes, which we may not have anticipated a few years back during non-pandemic times and traditional forms of purchase and transmission of money.

Social media influence is determining product or service need. In the midst of social distancing and limitation to receiving traditional print, this platform remains and continues to transition from the norm to what our new environment will be forced to utilise.

Consultations with various institutions show that many subscriptions with traditional print have been put on hold due to remote working.

This should give marketers the opportunity to convince boardroom conversations that digital advertising is the cheapest and most effective, which results in detailed insights into their target market.

This is an opportunity for organisations to embrace digital news and support marketing budgets towards online advertising.

In years of brand promotion, it is fair to say the social media marketing tool has increased dependence on followed individuals or pages that bring more brand awareness and prospectus leads to an organisation. Debate on whether the brand matches your organisation may be left for further exploration.

It is important to take note, according to Deleersnyder et al. (2009), that in times of crisis, companies tend to reduce spending on communication or advertising.

This should be reconsidered. After a decade of revolutionising the space of marketing products and management, companies should recognise the power that online digital marketing platforms have in the midst of any pandemic to assure consumers of their relevance and need to still purchase or use their services.

May every marketer embrace this beautiful time we find ourselves in and use the pandemic as further motivation in the boardroom to share the relevance and importance of digital marketing during the pandemic and in future.

* Marlize Maree is a seasoned marketing professional and writes in her personal capacity